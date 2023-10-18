Protesters at US Capitol call for Gaza ceasefire

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are being arrested at the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon inside the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are not allowed.

"We warned the protesters to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," Capitol Police said in a statement.

The protests aren't just happening inside the Capitol. Police said protesters are also walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex.

"For safety reasons, we have temporary rolling road closures in effect," Capitol Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

