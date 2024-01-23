‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott announces baby No. 2 is on the way

HGTV’s Drew Scott has just announced that his wife Linda Phan is pregnant.

Yesterday the “Property Brothers” realtor shared the exciting news on the couple’s At Home Instagram. He posted a picture of Phan with their son, Parker, reaching up to her belly. Scott included a caption that said in part “Round 2” and “I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company.”

Scott and Phan first met in 2010 at Toronto Fashion Week. Like the “Property Brothers” star, Phan is a Canadian native. After dating for several years, Scott popped the question in December 2016 at a Toronto piano bar. Phan happily agreed.

They made it official in May 2018 with a lush Italian wedding. Of course “Property Brothers” co-star Jonathan Scott was in attendance, with the brothers wearing matching kilts made from the Scott clan tartan.

“For the first time in my life, I love having a sister,” Jonathan told People about his new sister-in-law.

AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

But Phan is more than just family. She also works as the creative director for Scott Brothers Entertainment, overseeing marketing efforts and digital campaigns for the Emmy-nominated production company.

Now, the couple has another production on the way — a little brother or sister for Parker.

Although Phan and Scott are notoriously private when it comes to their family (they never show Parker’s face on social media, for example), they have been open about their struggles on the way to parenthood. Phan has a thyroid condition known as Graves’ disease which complicated her ability to become pregnant.

“I think for us, the whole thing was we were so lost,” Drew told People in 2022, after they became pregnant with their first baby. “We were trying for years, we wanted to have kids for years and with no success. It was a lack of education, not having the right support, the right professionals around us.”

Fortunately, they resolved their fertility issues and will soon be welcoming baby No. 2 — and no word yet on the baby’s sex or due date, by the way.

It’s likely to be a very busy year for the Scott brothers. They will be starring in two new HGTV projects this year with the working titles of “Backed by The Bros” and “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.” They will also return for a new season of “Celebrity IOU.”

And now, baby makes four. Congrats to the whole family!

'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott announces baby No. 2 is on the way

