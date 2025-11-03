USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

The federal government told a federal judge on Monday that it will use all remaining contingency funds to provide reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November, as the shutdown continues to block new spending.

In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will spend $4.65 billion, about half the usual monthly amount, to cover benefits for existing SNAP households. Officials said the move will exhaust the program’s contingency fund, leaving nothing for new applicants or emergencies.

The decisions stem from a lawsuit brought in Rhode Island by nonprofit groups. A federal judge on Friday ruled that the government must use available funds to continue providing benefits.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.