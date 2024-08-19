Trump details energy policy during campaign stop in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail Monday, marking his second stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania in recent days.

Trump spoke on employment and energy policy during his visit to a manufacturing plant in York, Pennsylvania.

"I stand for American energy independence and manufacturing dominance," he said.

He said he would support the development of small modular nuclear reactors and would approve more energy development if he's elected president.

Trump also pledged to do away with a Biden-era rule, passed earlier this year, that limits emissions from fossil fuel power plants.

He said he planned to "end the anti-American energy crusade and terminate Kamala’s so-called 'power plant rule.' It’s a disaster for our country.”

Trump's visit begins a week of intense campaigning meant to counter the Democratic National Convention by focusing on hot-button issues in contested states.

Trump is scheduled to cover crime and safety in Michigan on Tuesday, national security in North Carolina on Wednesday and immigration in Arizona on Thursday.

His campaign says the appearances will set a contrast with Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to willingness to discuss key concerns for voters.

“President Trump has continued to speak about sky-high inflation that has crushed American families, an out-of-control border that threatens every community, and rampant crime while Kamala Harris continues to hide from the press,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

