Trump defends Bondi after fiery testimony on Epstein files, slams Democrats

President Donald Trump is defending Attorney General Pam Bondi following her heated testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, in which she deflected questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Democrats “Deranged Radical Left Lunatics” and accused them of trying to “take away attention” from what he described as accomplishments by his administration.

“One thing that has been proven conclusively, much to their chagrin, was that President Donald J. Trump has been 100% exonerated of their ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia type charges,” Trump wrote. “Actually, it is the SLIMEBALL Democrats, many of them big Donors and Politicians, that have been proven GUILTY!”

RELATED STORY | Key Democrat accuses the Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files

President Trump also addressed the renewed focus on the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“Nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, they only cared about him when they thought he could create Political Harm to a very popular President who has brought our Country back from the brink of extinction, and very quickly, at that!” he stated.

During her testimony, Bondi faced pointed questions about the Epstein files and accusations the DOJ had been weaponized. She offered combative responses, mocked Democrats, and praised Trump, whom she portrayed as a victim of past investigations and impeachments.

“You sit here and you attack the president and I’m not going to have it,” Bondi said. “I am not going to put up with it.”

With accusers of Epstein watching from the hearing room, Bondi defended the DOJ’s handling of the files, which have named several powerful men, including former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Britain’s former Prince Andrew, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Maxwell refuses to testify on Epstein without clemency probe from Trump

President Trump has not been accused of criminal activity related to Epstein, though his name appears in the files numerous times. Earlier this month, he urged the U.S. to move on from the matter.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else. Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people,” he said. “But I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like healthcare, or something the people care about.”