Trump uses expletive while warning Maduro not to test the US

President Donald Trump dropped an expletive Friday while speaking to reporters while hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Responding to a question about rising tensions with Venezuela, Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had offered concessions to de-escalate the situation.

"He's offered everything. You're right," President Trump told the reporter. "You know why? Because he doesn't want to f*** around with the United States."

U.S.-Venezuelan tensions have escalated in recent weeks as the U.S. military has targeted boats off the Venezuelan coast that officials say were carrying drugs bound for the United States. At least 28 people have been killed in the strikes, according to U.S. officials.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela, citing two reasons.

“No. 1, they have emptied their prisons into the United States of America, and the other thing, the drugs, we have a lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea," he said.

Maduro responded by accusing the CIA of attempting to carry out a coup, an action he said would be rejected by Latin America.