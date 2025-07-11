State Department reductions prompt concerns for Afghan refugee aid

The State Department is set to dismiss more than 1,300 employees as part of the Trump administration’s initiative to downsize the federal government, according to recent reports. This move is anticipated to impact a range of programs, including those aiding the relocation of Afghan refugees who were U.S. allies during the Afghanistan war.

The affected individuals include civil servants and foreign service officers. This reorganization, months in the making, became possible following a recent Supreme Court ruling that resolved legal hurdles surrounding the cuts.

Critics, including ex-diplomats, warn that these reductions could undermine America’s global standing. The decision comes shortly after the dismantling of USAID and will impact other State Department sectors, notably refugee resettlement efforts.

The Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, responsible for aiding tens of thousands of Afghan refugees allied with the U.S. military during the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan, is slated for elimination. Approximately 200,000 Afghan refugees arrived in the U.S. after American forces withdrew in 2021, while more than 200,000 others remain in limbo in other countries, awaiting U.S. resettlement.

Afghan Evac, a nonprofit addressing this issue, expressed concern over the ramifications of these cuts. Founder Shawn VanDiver described the move as "a great betrayal," emphasizing a loss of trust among wartime allies and veterans.

The State Department defends the layoffs, arguing they are necessary for increased operational efficiency.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated, "Certainly, the decision that the American people made last year that Donald Trump's vision about what the world should be, in the context of how America can be great again... it has to change."

In response, 10 Democratic senators from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing their concerns and seeking answers regarding the layoffs. A protest, titled "Save U.S. Diplomacy," is scheduled for later today outside the State Department to voice objections to the cuts.

