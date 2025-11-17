Indiana state senator victim of swatting after Trump's redistricting criticism

Indiana State Sen. Greg Goode was targeted in a swatting incident Sunday evening, hours after President Donald Trump publicly criticized him over opposition to redistricting efforts.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said an email was sent to police around 5 p.m. claiming people had been harmed inside Goode's southeastern Vigo County home.

Deputies responded but found all residents "secure, safe, and unharmed." Investigators determined the email was a prank designed to trigger a large police response.

"A false or prank call of this nature will never be acceptable," the sheriff's office said. "Not only do calls like this waste and reduce resources of deputies serving and protecting other parts of our county, they have a negative impact on the victim and their families as well."

Earlier Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social, specifically naming Goode and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, calling them "RINOs" and saying they were "depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House." Trump threatened to primary any Republican who votes against redistricting.

The criticism came after Bray announced Friday that the Indiana Senate will not return in December to vote on redistricting due to insufficient support. The decision ends efforts to redraw Indiana's nine congressional districts, where Republicans currently hold seven seats and Democrats hold two.

Trump also criticized Indiana Governor Mike Braun, writing, "Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!" He called on senators to "DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!"

Goode called his family "victims of a swatting incident" and sai,d "While this entire incident is unfortunate and reflective of the volatile nature of our current political environment, I give thanks to God that my family and I are ok."

Gov. Braun condemned the swatting incident in a social media post Monday, saying "Targeting elected officials and their families in their homes or private lives has no place in Indiana and the Indiana State Police are working closely with state and federal authorities to bring the criminals behind the attack on Senator Goode to justice."

"I am grateful Sen. Goode and his family are safe," Braun continued. "Protecting the rights of all Hoosiers to safely engage in political debate is one of my fundamental duties as Governor and the Indiana State Police will continue working closely with the Indiana General Assembly to ensure the safety and security of our elected officials."

The sheriff's office is working with federal authorities to identify who sent the false report.

