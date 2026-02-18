Democrats, progressives stage ‘counterprogram’ to Trump State of the Union

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term, a dozen Democratic lawmakers say they plan to hold a rally in protest.

The lawmakers are partnering with several progressive organizations, including MeidasTouch and MoveOn Civic Action, to “counterprogram” Trump’s address. The groups say the rally is a response to what they call “Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.”

Five senators and seven members of the House are expected to participate in the event on the National Mall, which will stream online at MoveOn.org/Live.

The State of the Union is traditionally attended by members of both parties.

“I will not normalize Donald Trump’s march toward fascism by attending his State of the Union address,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in a statement. “We cannot pretend this is business as usual. Trump’s second term has been defined by utter lawlessness and contempt for our Constitution — from his out-of-control ICE operation terrorizing our communities, to relentless attacks on our federal workforce and the essential services they provide, to a full-out assault on the individual constitutional rights we hold dear. All the while he has leveraged the power of the presidency to enrich himself and his billionaire buddies at the expense of everyday Americans.”

Last year, Trump delivered an address during a joint session of Congress. Because it came early in his term, it was not formally considered a State of the Union. The one-hour, 40-minute speech included silent protests from Democrats, and Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ordered out of the House chamber by Speaker Mike Johnson after a vocal outburst.

The president is constitutionally obligated to periodically update Congress on the functions of the executive branch. The State of the Union can be delivered either in writing or orally. For much of the 19th century, presidents submitted the address in writing. In 1913, Woodrow Wilson opted to deliver it in person — a move considered controversial at the time. The last president to submit the address in writing was Jimmy Carter in 1981, just days before leaving office.

Trump has not released details about the theme of this year’s speech.