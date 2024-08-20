Influencers take over DNC with hopes to encourage followers to vote

Democrats are looking for new ways to reach out to voters, and have invited influencers to take over the Democratic National Convention this week.

These aren't the influencers giving you the discount code to buy their latest product. These are influencers the party believes could fill in the gaps and generate some momentum for the newly minted Harris campaign.

The Democratic National Committee credentialed a couple hundred influencers to post a behind-the-scenes look at what's happening in Chicago. It's the party's first major step into the growing landscape beyond traditional media.

"I want people to feel like they're having a conversation with a friend, someone that they trust. So I'm very no-filter. I bring up those hard-hitting questions because I want to push people to critically think," said Malynda Hale, one of the influencers credentialed this week. As a progressive, she talks about it all — race, religion, the Supreme Court and the economy.

Hale has found herself in the gray area on many issues facing the Democratic party this cycle. She's an outspoken Christian working to divorce Christianity from being synonymous with being Republican. Hale also stood in solidarity with the Jewish community just after Oct. 7, when many in her orbit were already taking sides.

It's that crossover she believes can help bring the party together and cause the different wings to see each other's perspective.

"Even if people don't agree, maybe something I say may be more moderate, or something I say is way left-leaning, then I'm being true to myself, and I'm being authentic. And whoever needs to hear and in that moment, that's who's going to get the message," Hale added.

U.S. history teacher Sari Rosenberg is aiming to do the same. She hopes her content is fun and educational for her students and anyone else watching her accounts.

"My goal is to make democracy look fun and accessible to my followers. I'm approaching it like, what do my students want to see? What do their families want to see?" she explained.

Rosenberg says an important part of her job this week is simply to show people the convention as an average person.

"It also helps with some of the disinformation out there about how the democratic process works, and I think we're in need of a major refresher," Rosenberg said. "And if it's not happening in schools across the country, I know kids are getting that information online, so I love to contribute to that."

Her students have utilized her platform to become more civically engaged, to find out how to register to vote, and to find a space where they feel heard. Rosenberg says the party's decision to bring in the diverse group shows that they're taking the first steps to connect with these younger voters.

"We can't force you to get your information the way we want to give it to you. So let's meet you where you are, and then also bring you into the conversation and make you feel if you have a seat at the table," said Rosenberg.

