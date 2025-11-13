Play To Learn Center now open in Havre

HAVRE — The Hill County Plant A Seed Read Program recently opened up their Play To Learn Center. Justin Robicheau has the report - watch the video:

Play to Learn Center opens in Havre

The Play to Learn Center, operated by Plant a Seed Read, features several educational exhibits designed to engage young children while promoting learning and development.

"I'm very excited to have this facility. My kid loves to be here. We are able to provide something that, you know, the community really needed. A place like the small little ones to play, learn, and for parents to be able to interact with children," Erika Cervantes said.

Cervantes, executive director of Plant a Seed Read, explained some of the interactive stations available for children.

"We have several exhibits. As we can see, we are at the grocery store. One, we have little cashiers, we have little registers. We have a doctor station with a working operation table," Cervantes said.

The museum goes beyond kids entertainment, according to Dr. Alex Kemp, a doctor of educational and leadership policy with the Play to Learn Center.

"But it's really also about a holistic wellness need. And we do that through our educational exhibits and promoting health and wellness through embodied play," Kemp said.

The center represents the realization of a long-held community vision, Kemp added.

"Over long periods of time and many, many hours and collaboration, this place was slowly built. And to see that it's come to fruition is not just a personal dream, but it's a shared dream," Kemp said.