Young man dies in crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE, AUGUST 19) The Great Falls Police Department on Tuesday said that the crash was reported to 911 Dispatch at about 2:20 a.m.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers responded and found the motorcycle driver with serious injuries.

Officers rendered first aid, including administering CPR, until emergency medical personnel from Great Falls Fire Rescue arrived to provide advanced life care.

The motorcycle driver, a 21 year-old man, died at the scene due to his injuries.

We do not know whether anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

The GFPD says that investigators believe speed was a factor, and the crash is still being investigated.

At this point, there is no word on whether the other driver has been or might be cited.

Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has not yet released the identity of the young man who died.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, AUGUST 18) A person died in a vehicle crash in Great Falls on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

It happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ninth Street before 3:30 a.m.

On Monday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter confirmed the death, but has not yet released the name of the person who died.

We have requested information from the Great Falls Police Department, and the crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol, but have not yet received a response.

We will update you when we get more information.



Sheriff Slaughter news conference on Monday: