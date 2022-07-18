This Brilliant Pasta Strainer Clips Right Onto Your Pot

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re draining water from spaghetti or grease from ground beef — or using a pasta strainer for any other purpose in the kitchen — you know the process can be tricky. You have to make sure you’ve got potholders so the steam doesn’t burn your hands, make sure the sink is empty so the colander can sit properly, and try not to lose any food in the process.

But with a pasta strainer that clings tightly to the pot or pan, you might be able to avoid some of the usual struggles. The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer is an adjustable silicone strainer that you can clip onto pots, pans or bowls. It is made from food-grade, BPA-free silicone that is dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit.

This pasta strainer was designed to fit nearly all round pots, pans and bowls of every size, including lipped bowls. Small and compact, it’s meant to be simple to use but effortless to store, taking up a quarter of the size of traditional colanders in your cupboard.

Since the clips are covered in silicone, you don’t have to worry about them scratching nonstick pans. And the silicone won’t melt, even if you pour hot grease through it. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

This pasta strainer has 4.5 stars and more than 21,000 ratings. Shoppers who highly recommend it say it’s easy to use and cleans up quickly.

“This easily attaches to a pot and can flex to fit on different size pots,” reviewer Robert wrote. “It’s made of silicone, so it can hold up to the heat of the pot, and the hot water inside. The silicon also makes this effortless to clean, even if you leave it out overnight without rinsing (looking at my daughter on that).”

They also say it is durable and attaches firmly to pots and pans.

“The first few times I went to use this I pictured my spaghetti spilling all over or the weight of potatoes unclipping the strainer but no,” shared Kennedy Collins. “The item is very sturdy. The clips grip magnificently without harming your finish. I’m a fuss pot when it comes to my pans & even I cannot complain. I have been able to use on stock pots and saucepans from 2.5 qt to 12 qts with no problems. The smaller you go it becomes a little more effort to pop on, but I manage to do so even with a bad hand & little effort.”

The Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer, $14.99, comes in different colors, including gray, lime green, orange, purple and red. You’ll want these essential kitchen gadgets handy every day!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.