Out and About: Zombie 5k run and Temple Emanu-El celebratory opening

While the ghosts and ghouls are biding their time ahead of, arguably, one of the best holidays of the year, we'll check out a race where runners will be seeking shelter from zombies and a celebratory opening of Temple Emanu-El.

Zombie 5k Run - Centennial Park in Helena - 10/9 at 2 p.m.

With the advent of the "The Walking Dead" every month seems to fall under 'Spooky Season' when it comes to Zombies, and this weekend runners will get the chance to either be a zombie or run from them at the Zombie 5k Run at Centennial park on Sunday. The event hosted by Free Roots Alternative Learning Center costs $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

Temple Emanu-El Community Opening and Sukkot Celebration - 10/9 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

After a long and laborious road to buy back Temple Emanu-El, the Montana Jewish Project is welcoming the public in to celebrate the opening of Helena's historic synagogue and Sukkot, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the 40 years the Jewish spent in the desert on their way to the Promised Land after escaping slavery in Egypt. The public will be able to learn about the history of Sukkot and help the MJP decorate the Sukkah.

