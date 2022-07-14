Out and About: Symphony Under the Stars, Montana Pride kicks off

HELENA — For the weekend of July 16-17, people in the Helena area will have the opportunity to experience the Helena Symphony outside for free and Montana Pride kicks off their week-long celebration.

Symphony Under the Stars @ Carroll College, Saturday, July 16th, 8 PM

Pack your blankets and picnics and enjoy the Music of Billy Joel & Elton John. This concert is free to those spreading out a blanket on the lawn.

Non-profit Saturday @ Womens Park, Saturday, July 16th, 9 AM – 1 PM

This is an opportunity for non-profits to set up at Women’s Park in order to educate the public about their organization.

The event is sponsored by the Helena Farmers Market.

Drag Brunch @ Oddfellow Inn and Farm, Sunday, July 17, 11 AM

Montana Pride is kicking off their weeklong celebration on Sunday with drag brunch at Oddfellow Inn and Farm. An admission ticket for $20 includes a small box brunch and a lawn viewing of the drag show.

The show is currently sold out, but you can still call and ask to be put on the waitlist in case of cancellations.

