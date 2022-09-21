Out and About: Soapbox Derby, Dog Show and Carroll Homecoming

HELENA — On your marks, get set and here we go with this week's Out and About. There are a ton of events happening this weekend, from the Soapbox Derby to Carroll's Homecoming and the Helena Kennel Club Dog Show.

2nd Annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby - Sept. 23 -24

The 2nd Annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby will be held in downtown Helena this weekend. Organizers say this year's event is going to be 2 days filled will all sorts of fun! Friday night is vehicle check-in with family activities, and the race kicks off Saturday followed by awards and live music. Visit septemberfestderby.com for all the up-to-date event details.

Carroll College Homecoming

Homecoming Weekend is one of the most celebrated events of the entire year at Carroll College. Campus Tour begins Saturday 10:30 a.m. - Meet at St. Albert's Hall. Tailgate Party - 11:30 a.m. Come together at this family-centered event for a bite to eat and show your Carroll spirit for our Fighting Saints. Football Game Saints vs Southern Oregon - 2:00 p.m.

Lincoln Community River Park celebration for National Public Lands Day - Sept. 24 at 11 am – 2 pm

Support and celebrate public lands at the Lincoln Community River Park! From 11:00am - 12:00pm get in a little volunteering in support of your public lands as volunteers complete a few park maintenance projects including the installation of new entrance signs. Please bring gloves and a water bottle. Tools will be provided. Starting at 12:00pm is the National Public Lands Day community open house. Enjoy beverages and a light lunch while mingling with friends and neighbors. Five Valleys staff will discuss their efforts to develop the property and answer community questions. All are welcome!

Helena Kennel Club Dog Show - Sept. 22 - 25 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Helena Kennel Club dog show will be held this week at Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. Come see the beautiful puppies and check out the vendors.

Let Freedom Ring Concert - Saturday, Sept. 24

The event is held at East Loren Road out in the North Helena Valley. Gates open 2:00 p.m. concert officially begins at 4 p.m.

Cone Heads Race - Sept 24 at 8 a.m. – Sept 25 at 5 p.m.

SCCA Montana Region 105 are holding their annual Cone Heads Race at Rocky Mountain Emergency Services Training Center —Where regions race for cones and fun times are had by all. Rocky Mountain Emergency Services Training Center

Dinosaur Scramble Dirt Bike Race - Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last Chance Raceway. Come join us for a new exciting event! We setup a course for all bikes and riders. Old School dual shock late models to Modern dirt bikes, we will have it all! Bring all the dirt bikes to this event, you won't be disappointed!!

Johnson's Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Sept. 24

Come make special memories with friends and family while picking the perfect pumpkin...or PUMPKINS at the annual JOHNSON'S PUMPKIN PATCH! 5935 McHugh (corner of Sierra & McHugh) Helena, MT. HOURS: 12-5 p.m. Opening weekend is Saturday, September 24 & 25!!! Corn maze, fun Halloween photo ops, games, a GIANT PUMPKIN bounce house, haunted greenhouse and playhouse, fish pond, and lots of cool Halloween decorations, not to mention lots of baked goods.

Adult Prom - Saturday at 7 p.m.

Helena's first adults-only prom. Tickets are available now for September 24th at the Helena Civic Center! Request your favorite songs, and get ready for one electric night!

