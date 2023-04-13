Out and About: Rodeo is back in Helena at the Montana All Star Pro-Am Rodeo

HELENA — In this week’s out and about, rodeo is back in Helena, the kids are alright at Mt. Ascension’s ’90s dance party, and Helena College is doling out scholarships at its showcase reception.

Montana All Star Pro-Am Rodeo - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Rodeo is officially back in Helena when the Montana All Star Pro-Am Rodeo hits the dirt at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday (4/14-15) with C5 Rodeo Company stock bursting out of the chute.

Tickets into the event can be found on the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds website for $20 or for $25 at the door.

‘90s Dance Party - Mt Ascension Brewing

Whoomp! (There it is!) a chance to Vogue at Mt Ascension Brewing when they host their 90’s Dance Party on Friday (4/14) at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, kid-friendly, and open to the public.

Helena College Showcase Reception - Helena College Student Center

On Saturday night, Helena College will hold its ‘Showcase Reception’ to celebrate its artists with scholarships and prizes from Helena area organizations. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Helena college student center and is free and open to the public.

If there’s something you think we missed or something you’d like to see next week, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.