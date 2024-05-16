Out and About (May 18)

HELENA — This week’s edition of Out and About: A Helena Homeschooling fair and sale for all your basic needs, a fundraiser to keep rodeo alive in East Helena, and an art auction perfect for the spring season.

Helena Homeschool Resource Fair and Curriculum Sale - Headwaters Covenant Church - 05/18

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Headwaters Covenant Church, they will host the Helena Homeschool Resource Fair and Curriculum Sale. There will be information booths on local homeschool resources, a homeschooling 101 presentation, as well as a “coffee connection time” with other parents and their experience with homeschooling. The event is free for vendors and attendees.

East Helena Rodeo Fundraiser - Kleffner Ranch- 05/18

Later on that Saturday, from 4 to 10 p.m. you can head on over to East Helena at the Kleffner Ranch, where they are hosting a fundraiser for the East Helena Rodeo. There will be games for prizes, live and silent auctions, with live music from 8 to 10 p.m., all in support of the rodeo.

Bloom Gala and Art Auction - Helena Civic Center - 05/18

During that same time on Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. The Holter Museum of Art will be holding their Bloom Gala and Art Auctionat the Civic Center. The event features a catered dinner, drinks, silent and live auction, a raffle, and an after-party at Silver Star. They will also encourage you to bring accessories for youth artists to paint on, draw on, and decorate during the event or purchase a “Holter In Bloom” tote bag to decorate. The auction, as well as separate donations, will help raise funds for The Holter.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.