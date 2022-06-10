Out and About: Main Streets Eats, Archery Competition, Sam Hope's Foundation Spaghetti Dinner

If you are looking for fun weekend events for your family and friends MTN's Out and About has you covered.

R100 Shoot National Archery Tour - Friday 10th until Sunday 12th

If you are near Augusta, why not join an archery competition hosted by the Augusta Chamber of Commerce at Grizzly Archery. It all begins on Friday at 12 pm for registration, and on Saturday registration for all ages opens at 7 a.m. Raffle prizes and award presentation will start on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Main Street Eats is Back for one day - Saturday June 11th

The East Helena Fraternal Order of Eagles 4040 is hosting for one day only Main Street Eats on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until food is gone. Main Street Eats used to be a beloved restaurant that closed in 2021.

Sam's Hope Foundation Spaghetti Dinner - Saturday June 11th

If you want to take a trip to Lincoln to support a good cause, Lambkins Bar and Restaurant is hosting a spaghetti dinner at 2 p.m. to support Sam's Hope Foundation. The foundation was made in Roland "Sam" Kolve's name, he was 15 years old and had suffered what he thought to be a football injury, but when he went in for a CAT scan doctors diagonsed him with a rare form of cancer known as Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, after 2 years of chemotherapy, Sam lost his fight. In his memory, students in Great Falls and Lincoln who are athletes can receive scholarships to go to a Montana college and the foundation even helps families who are currently battling cancer.