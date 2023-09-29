Out and About: Last Chance Community Pow Wow and Townsend Fall Fest return

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow is back for its 24th year, Carroll College's American Society of Civil Engineers hosts its first ASCE Cornhole Tournament, and Townsend Fall Fest returns all on Friday.

Last Chance Community Pow Wow - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - (09/29 - 10/01)

Kicking the activities at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds where the 24th annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow will be underway. On Friday, at 8 a.m., the celebration will fill the exhibit hall with historical songs, dances, and clothes along with many indigenous vendors. The Pow Wow is free to attend and is open to the public. The Pow Wow will end on Sunday at 6 p.m.

ASCE Cornhole Tournament - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 09/29

Also on Friday at the Fairgrounds, at 3 p.m. Carroll College's American Society of Civil Engineers will host its first ASCE Cornhole Tournament. Prizes, raffle tickets, food, and drinks will be offered at the tournament. Each team will receive two free drink tickets. Registration for the tournament is $40 for the team of two, and proceeds will help support the ASCE.

Townsend Fall Fest - Heritage Park - (9/29 - 10/1)

Townsend Fall Fest makes its return on Friday night at Heritage Park as one of the few remaining free music festivals in Montana. With 10 bands, a car show, vendors, food and drinks, it's a weekend to look forward to. On Friday, food and drink stands will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first band of the weekend fires up at 5 p.m.

