Out and About (June 14-19)

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: Some fun Father’s Day weekend concerts, fight night is coming to the Queen City and Alive @ 5 is kicking off the start to the summer season.

Concerts for a Fun Father’s Day Weekend - Lewis and Clark Brewery - 06/14 - 06/15

To kick off the weekend, Lewis and Clark Brewery will be opening their Railroad Stage for the summer season, with concerts from two local bands for everyone to enjoy. On Friday, they’ll have Under the Bleachers take the stage, playing some rock and roll favorites throughout the night. On Saturday, get your tie-dye t-shirts on, because 710 Ashbury will be performing a Grateful Dead tribute, preserving the band's legacy. Both performances will begin at 8 p.m. and are free to attend so feel free to bring your favorite camp or lawn chair.

Lewis and Clark Brewery is also doing something for the dads this Father’s Day where if you bring your pop’s in, it’s a beer on the house!

Mountain Force 41 - Helena Civic Center - 0/615

Also on Saturday, fight night is back in the Queen City at the Civic Center for Mountain Force 41. From 7 to 10 p.m. pro and amateur fighters, both local and regional, will enter the octagon in all types of fighting styles. There will be fighting entertainment, and music throughout the night, open for all ages.

Alive @ 5 - Women's Park - 06/19

If the nice weather doesn't make it feel like the summer season, then Alive @ 5definitely will! At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, part of the Juneteenth Celebration, in collaboration with the City of Helena, The Holter Museum of Art, the Montana Historical Society, and The Myrna Loy will have food and live music for the public to enjoy at Women's Park. The Good, The Bad, and The Blue’s will be performing throughout the event for those waiting in line getting food, or sitting in the park to enjoy the tunes!

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.