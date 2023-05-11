Out and About: Free fishing weekend, Spring art walk, health and wellness block party

HELENA — First, and foremost, happy early Mother's Day to all moms, grandmas, and other maternal figures in our area. In this edition of out and about, here are a couple of things you can do to get out of the house and celebrate them!

Free Fishing Weekend - 5/13-14

All across Montana, in celebration of Mother's Day, Montana FWP is holding a free fishing weekend. Though, if you are heading out this weekend all of the rules and regulations for where you are fishing still apply, so it's recommended that you brush up on the Fish, Wildlife and Park's rule bookbefore heading out to get a line wet.

Spring Art Walk - Downtown Helena - 5/12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This Friday night in Downtown Helena, theSpring Art Walkwill be on full display. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., area artists will showcase their skills. There will be live music, door prizes at select locations and plenty of food trucks to choose from.

Health and Wellness Block Party - Rodney Street and 5th Avenue - 5/13 at 12 p.m.

May is mental health awareness month and this Saturday at noon, the Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting ahealth and wellness block party. The event will feature kid-friendly activities, food, and fun. You can learn about resources that are available for you and your family in Helena. This event is free with lunch provided by Chili O'Brien's.

If there is something you think that we missed or something you would like to see next week, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.