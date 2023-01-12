Out and About: ExWorks Electricity, hocks and beans to benefit the Salvation Army, and Bighorns Hockey

HELENA — In this week's edition of out and about we'll take a look at ExplorationWork's newest exhibit, a decade-old tradition of giving and home ice for the Helena Bighorns.

ExplorationWork's Electricity

This past Saturday, ExplorationWorks opened its new exhibit aimed at zapping some interest into electricity. The new exhibit features a Van de Graaff generator that's sure to make your hair stand, and much more. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, with general admission costing $7.50.

Hocks and Beans - Bob's Valley Market - 1/14 from 6 a.m. until they run out

With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, soup season is firmly supplanting its spot in many of our hearts. (C'mon, who doesn't like a good soup when it's chilly out?)

Across the last decade, Bob's Valley Market has held this event as a way to raise funds for a Helena non-profit with donations going towards the Salvation Army. All you need to do to get your free ham hocks and beans is make a financial or non-perishable food donation to the Salvation Army. Supplies are limited, so get there early!

Helena Bighorns on home ice - Helena Ice Arena on 1/13-14 at 7:05 p.m.

The Helena Bighorns currently sit second in the Frontier Division standings and have home ice all weekend as they host the Great Falls Americans on January 13 and the Butte Cobras on January 14. Puck drop for both matches is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door, at Play It Again Sports in Helena, or online.

If there is something that you think we missed or something you would like to see in the next edition of Out and About, please send us all of the detail in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.