Out and About: Climbing competitions, Christmas strolls and teddy bear tosses

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Stonetree anchors in another year of their climbing competitions, while Helena and Townsend celebrate the holidays early with decking out the town with local vendors and lights, and the Helena Bighorns are ready to see fluffy friends out on the ice for their home game this weekend.

Stonetree Showdown Annual Bouldering Competition - Stonetree Climbing Center - 12/02

Kicking things off early on Saturday, December 2nd, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stonetree Climbing Center will host their annual Stonetree Showdown Bouldering Competition. There will be food, drinks, raffles and awards after the competitions. There will be competitions for both youth and adults. There will be two time slots for youth competitions. Registration is $45 online, and $55 the day of. The results from Saturday will go towards the Last Best Bouldering Series Competition.

On Sunday, Stonetree will also be hosting their 3rd Annual Community Pump Off. They encourage climbers to wear their best costumes and stay after the competition for beer and a party. Tickets to participate are $30 per-person.

Townsend Christmas Stroll - Townsend - 12/02

Thanksgiving is in the past! Now, it’s time to start celebrating the upcoming holidays which are right around the corner! One way you can do that is by heading over to Townsend on Saturday. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the town will be decked out in holiday cheer with food vendors and local shops open. They will also have their infamous Parade of Lights beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will hold their Santa Hat Raffle which is a huge part of the stroll and much more!

Christmas in the 6th Ward - Helena - 12/02

Similarly, the 6th Ward neighborhood in Helena will also be decked out in lights and decorations on Saturday for Christmas in the 6th Ward event. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be live music, late night holiday shopping from local vendors, and a hayride that brings you around the neighborhood.

Teddy Bear Toss - Steed Arena - 12/02

Also on Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Bighorns will take on the Butte Irish at Steed Arena, in their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. After the Bighorns score their first goal, throw teddy bears onto the ice. All teddy bears and toy donations will go directly to Toys for Tots.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com