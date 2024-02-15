Out and About: Celebrating Black Stories, an RV show and sale, and a Round Dance

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: A film festival celebrating black stories, an RV show and sale, and the Helena Indian Alliance's annual Round Dance.

Kid Flicks: Celebrating Black Stories - Myrna Loy - 02/16

On Friday, The Myrna Loy will be hosting a Kid Flicks film festival, Celebrating Black Stories. You can help celebrate Black History Month with an immersive collection of five short films, spotlighting different cultures and languages with films in English, French, Shona, and American Sign Language. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and the films should have a total run time of just under an hour.

Helena RV Show - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 02/16 - 02/18

Also on Friday, if you are in the market for a recreational vehicle, or just want to look around, oh man do I got the event for you. At the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, they’ll host the Helena RV Show and Sale. There will be tons of popular RV brands to check out over the weekend. Friday and Saturday show times will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s show will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Helena Indian Alliance Round Dance - Klefner Barn - 02/17

On Saturday, the Helena Indian Alliance will be hosting its annual Round Dance at the Klefner Barn. There will be cash prize contests for Longest hair, Woman’s War Cry, Men’s LiLi and Ribbon skirt/shirt fashion. In addition there’s a kids category, Potato Dance, Owl Dance, and singing contest too. There will also be live music and plenty of vendors to shop from with a feed at 5 p.m

If there is an event that you would like to see next week on Out and About, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.