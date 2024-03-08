Out and About: Bighorns playoffs, Made in Montana Tradeshow, and a Princess Tea Party

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: the Bighorns begin playoffs, the Made in Montana Tradeshow is ready to kickoff its 40th year, and a princess tea party.

Bighorns begin playoffs - Steed Arena - 03/08

On Friday it is tournament time, no not for March Madness… not yet anyways, but the Helena Bighorns will be facing off against the Great Falls Americans looking to keep their season alive at Steed Arena kicking off the first round of the playoffs. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. If you are a Bighorns fan in the Great Falls, well you’ll have a chance to get in the playoff game action. They will be playing their second game against the Americans at the Great Falls Ice Plex on Saturday March 9 at 7 p.m.

Made in Montana Tradeshow - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/09

On Saturday, the Montana Department of Commerce will be celebrating 40 years of it’s Made in Montana Tradeshow. From 9 to 5 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, there will be tons of vendors, with even more Made in Montana products to shop and browse from. On Saturday, it'll be free and open to the public, along with free parking available.



Saturday, March 9: It is open to shop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the latest in Made in Montana food, gifts and other products. Exhibitors will sell directly to the public at retail prices while building brand awareness and gaining new customers.

Princess Tea Party - Helena Civic Center - 03/10

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. the Princess Tea Party will commence at the Helena Civic Center. There will be pictures for the mini-monarchs sharing tea with other royalty, tattoos, crown making, nail painting and a silent auction all throughout the event.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.