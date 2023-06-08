Out and About: Alive at Five, Carp Safari, and Helena Food Share's lot party

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About a beloved Helena tradition returned, the Montana Bowhunter's Association holds its annual Carp Safari, and Helena Food Share is celebrating with the community.

Out and About - Downtown Helena - Every Wednesday from 5:00p to 8:30p

Every Wednesday in Downtown Helena, Alive at Five will roll from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The block party features live music from area bands, food trucks from the area, vendors, and community partners. The location of the block party and bands changes from week to week. Additional details on Alive at Five can be found on the Downtown Helena website.

Montana Bowhunter's Association 20th Annual Carp Safari - Near Hellgate Campground on Canyon Ferry Reservoir - June 10th from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday at Canyon Ferry Reservoir, the Montana Bowhunters Association will host the 20th Annual Canyon Ferry Carp Safari. The competition begins at first light, around 5 a.m., and runs to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in various categories for youth and adult hunters. Food will be provided for registered participants with admission to the event, spectators can purchase meals at the event.

Registration can be completed online at a discounted price, but participants can sign up at the site as well.

Helena Food Share Lot Party - Helena Food Share (1616 Lewis St Helena, MT 59601) - June 9th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Friday, Helena Food Share will be celebrating with the Helena community by throwing a party at the non-profit's location on Lewis Street. The party starts at 10:30 a.m., with music starting at 11 a.m. The event will include family activities, food trucks, garden activities, and a tour train.

That will do it for this week's edition of Out and About, if there's something you think we missed or something you would like to see next week please send us all of the detail in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.