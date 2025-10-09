Out & About: Water Circus, Comedy, and Concerts

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from October 9th through October 16th.

CIRQUE ITALIA WATER CIRCUS

Friday, October 10th to Monday, October 13th

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

A unique show straight out of the 1950s is coming to Helena this weekend! Performers take the stage with high-octane performances and stunts in a truly spectacular display you don't want to miss! Showtimes are listed below.

Friday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 11th at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 12th at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

HELENA COMEDY FESTIVAL

Thursday, October 9th to Sunday, October 12th

Helena

Need a good laugh? Well, there will be plenty of them to go around this weekend as the Helena Comedy Festival takes over downtown and the surrounding areas! Shows will be hosted in local Helena businesses and landmarks. For the full rundown of acts, shows, and ticket information, visit this website.

LEWIS AND CLARK BREWERY CONCERTS

Friday, October 10th to Sunday, October 12th

Leiws and Clark Taproom

Friday, October 10th at 8:00 p.m. - Insufficient Funds - Celebrating a decade of performing the Honky Tonks, Rodeos, and Festivals of Montana, it is safe to say that Insufficient Funds has found its niche. Hailing from Helena, Montana, the group was formed in the Winter of 2010 by founding members Matt Winters and Al Forgey. The goal has always been to entertain. With a style that can’t be put in a box, Insufficient Funds may be best known for music that makes you feel good and stirs a memory once long forgotten. Red Dirt Country, Classic Country, Americana, and Southern Rock are staples, along with a solid set of original compositions to round out a high-energy and engaging show. There is a 5$ cover charge.

Saturday, October 11th at 8:00 p.m. - Insufficient Funds - A 4-piece band from Helena, Montana, committed to preserving the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The members of 710 are all long-standing musicians in the Helena music scene and are all committed to improvisational music. There is a 5$ cover charge.

Sunday, October 12th at 8:00 p.m. - Doobies and Downdogs - Join Gentle Healing, Mt Kush, and Montana Cannabis Magazine at Lewis & Clark Tap Room for some fun and some zen on your Sunday. If you'd like, meet at noon in the Smoking Area for optional Garden Goodies, then head upstairs to the Power Room at 12:30 PM for a 60-minute all-levels slow flow yoga class. Treats at 12:00, yoga at 12:30, and zen all day long.