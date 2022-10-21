Out & About: Sip 'N Dip Lounge (video)

The Sip ’N Dip Lounge at the O’Haire Motor Inn is no stranger to national recognition - with mermaids swimming behind a huge window, the tiki-themed decor, live music, and the unique "Fishbowl" concoction, it has been a mainstay of Great Falls culture for decades.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- MT cat killer sentenced to prison
- Survivors recount grizzly attack
- 'Suspicious' death in Great Falls
- Sheriff: MT doctor murdered by wife
- Obituary: Jennifer Keller
- Assault outside Lido Bar in GF
- Prairie Meats opens on Hi-Line