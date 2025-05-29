Out & About (May 30-31)

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from May 29th through June 5th.

Out & About: Elemental Extravaganza, Car Show, Rugby Championships, and Rummage Sale

ELEMENTAL EXTRAVAGANZA

Friday, May 30th - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 31st - 2:00 p.m.

Carroll College, Simperman Hall, Room 101/202

If you're looking to beat the heat with some cool chemistry experiments, bring the family down to Carroll College for Elemental Extravaganza! This two-day event will blow your socks off with demonstrations conducted by Carroll's Chemistry Department. Both shows are free to attend, but seating is limited. Make sure you register ahead of time at this link.

A STEP BACK IN TIME CAR SHOW

Saturday, May 31st - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Great Northern Town Center

Calling all car enthusiasts! The 9th Annual Step Back in Time Car Show is driving to a new location. The Great Northern Town Center parking lot (next to the carousel) will play host to many different types of vintage vehicles. The Great Northern Town Center Business District & The Great Northern Town Center Owner's Association will be this year's sponsors. There will be food, music, raffle prizes, awards, and more! Car Show participants can enter the show grounds from Getchell Street. Registration will open at 8:00 a.m. the day of the show.

2025 MONTANA RUGBY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, May 31st - 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 1st - 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Centennial Fields

The youth rugby championships are coming to Helena! Come root for your favorite team from across the state as they compete to become the 2025 champions. The Helena Hydra will be representing the Queen City of the Rockies in this year's tournament. There will be a variety of food trucks on-site throughout both days. You can purchase tickets here.

NORTH VALLEY COMMUNITY RUMMAGE SALE

Saturday, May 31st - 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

North Helena Storage, 7715 Green Meadow Drive

Got some extra things you need to get rid of? Or looking for your next treasure find? Come out to the North Valley Community Rummage Sale! Contact Nanette at 406holmes@gmail.com or text 406-422-6766 if you want to participate as a seller. You can sell from your trunk at no charge!

ST. PETER'S HEALTH BICYCLE RODEO

Saturday, May 31st - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

St. Peter's Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic (2550 East Broadway Street)

St. Peter's Health gets our bodies moving on Saturday with a bicycle rodeo! Come out to this exciting event dedicated to biking activities and safety tips. Beginner and experienced riders will all find activities to keep them active throughout the day. Kids from kindergarten to junior high have the opportunity to participate in bike races and safety activities. To learn more about bike safety and to register for the event, visit this link.