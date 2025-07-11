Out & About (July 11-13)

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from July 10th through July 17th.

EAST HELENA RODEO

Friday, July 11th through Sunday, July 13th

East Helena Rodeo Grounds (3575 Buckle Road) [across from the Kleffner Ranch]

The 62nd annual NRA East Helena rodeo kicks off this weekend! Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with preshow events at 6:00 p.m. and the main rodeo at 7:00 p.m. Sheep and steer riding will be available for the kids in the preshow. There will also be a parade in East Helena at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The rodeo weekend rounds out with the In-County Rodeo Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Murdochs and the Valley Bank in East Helena for $10. Children five years and younger get in for free! Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit this link.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY MARKET

Saturday, July 12th - 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Grizzly Gardens

For those of you missing the cold, Christmas will be right around the corner at Grizzly Gardens this Saturday! Come shop for early Christmas gifts from over 30 local businesses and vendors. There will be music, food, and drinks as well! Entry is $5 and can be purchased online at this link or at the door.

2025 HELENA MOTOCROSS

Saturday, July 12th - 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 13th - 5:00 a.m. to noon

5041 Wunsch Road

Head out to an action-packed motocross weekend, hosted by Bummer MX. There will be beautiful views, vendors, and epic battles on a track fully visible from the spectating areas. The cost will be $15 per day, per person. According to Bummer MX, you must pay for the full weekend upfront and trade in your bracelet if you decide not to join the event on Sunday.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, July 16th at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

The Young Dubliners bring a foot-stomping, fiddle-fueled fusion of Celtic tradition and electrifying rock energy that will transform Alive at Five into a wild Irish celebration! This week's featured nonprofit is Angel Fund. Join your friends and family at the Lewis and Clark Taproom for this free concert event!