Out & About: Holiday MADE, Stonetree Showdown, and Lincoln Christmas Stroll

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from December 4th through December 11th.

HOLIDAY MADE FAIR

Saturday, December 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays? Check out the Holiday MADE Fair featuring over 175 local artists and nonprofits. There will be free admission on Saturday, but if you want to be one of the first to shop, you can purchase a VIP pass to get access one day early on Friday between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. An early bird pass for Saturday morning between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. is also available. Make sure to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Helena Food Share. You can purchase a VIP pass or an early bird pass here.

INTERMOUNTAIN FESTIVAL OF TREES FAMILY DAYS

Saturday Dec. 6 & Sunday Dec. 7

Helena Civic Center

Kids are issued a passport upon entry and the event includes photos with Santa, a gingerbread village, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, Funland crafts and more. Find out more information here.

STONETREE SHOWDOWN

Friday, December 5th, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Stonetree Climbing Center

A unique competition for those who love the outdoors will take place in Helena this Friday! The Stonetree Showdown is a youth and adult bouldering competition. It costs just $50 to preregister, but it is $65 if you wait until the day of. Anyone is welcome to sign up! There will be food trucks, drinks, raffles, and awards after the conversation. The fun doesn't stop on Friday! The Community Pump Off is on Saturday. Come dressed in your favorite costume and try out new competitive routes. You can preregister here.

LINCOLN CHRISTMAS STROLL

Saturday, December 6th, All Day

Lincoln

Lincoln is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a variety of Christmas-themed events. Plan to spend the day visiting all of the local businesses and enjoying the holiday cheer they are spreading. Below is a list of everything that is going on.