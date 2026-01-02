Out & About: Bighorns Hockey, Mario Kart, and Sugar Challenge

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from January 1st through January 8th.

HELENA BIGHORNS VS YELLOWSTONE QUAKE

Friday, January 2nd, and Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m.

Steed Arena

The Helena Bighorns are starting 2026 with a home double-header versus division rival Yellowstone Quake. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT

Sunday, January 4th at 7:05 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Do you think youre the best Mario Kart racer in Helena? Come out to the Lewis and Clark Taproom on Sunday to prove it! Adults ages 21 and up are welcome to participate. You need to preregister in order to compete. There is a $5 registration fee. You can preregister here.

ST. PETER'S HEALTH SUGAR CHALLENGE KICKOFF

Tuesday, January 6th at 5:30 p.m.

St. Peter's Regional Medical Center Education Center

St. Peter's is kicking off their annual sugar challenge this month! For 21 days, they challenge you to remove all forms of added sugar from your diet. For the final 9 days, they will help you reintroduce sugar into your diet within the recommended daily amount. The kickoff event will feature prizes, food samples, healthy cooking tips, and a presentation by Lifestyle Medicine Physician Dr. Krainacker. You can sign up to participate in the challenge here.