Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center receives accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums

The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center of West Yellowstone received accreditation once again from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The discovery center was first accredited in 2001, and this is their second time receiving accreditation for five more years, due to their care for the animals within the center.

“It's a lengthy application, three-day inspection, three inspectors and then we have to sit in front of a commission and they pepper us with questions,” says Executive Director of the Discovery Center, John Heine.

The Discovery Center is home to two wolf packs and eight grizzly bears, along with several other different species found in Montana. Heine is proud to receive this accreditation because it shows that the Discovery Center is doing something right and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums notices.

“It's a good feather in our cap, and it tells everybody that we're doing the best we can,” says Heine, “We strive for the highest standards of animal care.”

Leanne Shuh, who works at the discovery center says there is so much more to see than sometimes even Yellowstone National Park.

“Somebody will come here and spend, you know, three days searching on Yellowstone haven't seen one [bear] they come here and they see one. Even just something as simple as that is really cool,” says Shuh.

The hard work of the newly reaccredited Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center does not go unnoticed by visitors.

“It's just so awesome how they're able to take care of these animals and wild habitats and to see them how they would be in the wild,” said Discovery Center visitor, Becky.

The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center is open year-round and has several different exhibits for visitors to be up close and personal with many species found in Yellowstone.