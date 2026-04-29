'A Taste of Ireland' will bring world-class dance and music to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A high-energy Irish dance production is making its way to Great Falls on May 20, bringing world-class talent, live music and storytelling rooted in centuries of history.

"A Taste of Ireland" blends traditional Irish dance with a modern twist. The production takes audiences on a journey from Ireland's history to the modern day.

Watch a preview and interviews here:

'A Taste of Ireland' brings world-class dance and music to Great Falls

"This show is a live music and dance show, so it really takes you through Ireland's history, through to modern-day Ireland. So you're going to go through a variety of emotions. You know, you'll laugh, you'll cry," Rochelle Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann is one of the lead dancers in the production. Like many in the cast, she has spent decades perfecting her craft.

"I have been dancing for 23 years, so most of my life," Hoffmann said.

The performance invites the audience to be part of the experience.

"There will be parts of the show where the audience is welcome to, you know, yell up at the stage. And, the boys will, you know, respond to that. And we're always, almost chatting with the audience on stage, having some fun with them," Hoffmann said.

Behind the fast footwork and polished performance are years of dedication and a demanding schedule on the road.

"Definitely takes lots of discipline. But, you know, it is exhausting being on the bus for long hours and performing every day...so making sure you're, eating healthy, staying fit," Hoffmann said.

Assistant producer Tyler Watkins helps bring the story to stages around the world, including smaller communities like Great Falls. He said the flexibility of the tour makes it special.

"So we could be doing a metro city one night in Chicago, and then the next night we're coming to Great Falls in Montana. It's really adaptable to different markets across the entire world," Tyler Watkins said.

"We get to come to locations that maybe don't get to see shows like ours all the time, so that's always really rewarding," Watkins said.

When it comes to talent, audiences can expect some of the best in the world.

"We have a pretty star-studded cast, so we have world champions. We have dancers who have extensive professional backgrounds. So, the talent that you get to see each night is pretty world-class," Watkins said.

From global stages to Great Falls, performers hope audiences walk away feeling the rhythm, the history and the heart of Ireland.

"Bringing our show to audiences that haven't seen Irish dancing before, that's really, really rewarding," Watkins said.

The performance is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Center in downtown Great Falls. Click here for ticket information.

Watch a preview here:

This broadcast news story has been lightly edited for online publication with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.