This One-Pot Orzo Is Satisfying, Simple And Restaurant-Worthy

Orzo doesn’t get enough love in the kitchen. This versatile, rice-shaped pasta is the perfect conduit for all manner of flavors, whether you are looking for savory, spicy, tangy, or something simple and comforting.

This recipe for orzo from The Kitchn falls into the latter category. Sheela Prakash’s recipe for Spinach Parmesan Orzo feels like something you would find at a fancy restaurant but it is a straightforward, inexpensive dish that is ready in 30 minutes or less.

To make this recipe all you need is orzo, onion, garlic, chicken broth, milk, baby spinach and Parmesan. It makes a great side, but you can always add a protein, like spicy garlic shrimp, to turn it into a full meal.

You can use plant-based milk or nutritional yeast in place of the milk and a vegan melting cheese to keep it dairy-free. You can also use frozen spinach instead of fresh. All you have to do is thaw it and squeeze out as much liquid as possible before tossing it into the pan with the rest of your ingredients.

Find the full recipe for Spinach Parmesan Orzo here.

Here is another easy addition to your dinner roster. This recipe for Lemon Butter Orzo is simple enough and accessible enough to please even the pickiest little ones, but it still packs a fresh and flavorful punch. All you need for this dish is butter, lemon, chicken stock, orzo and fresh parsley. Find the full recipe at The Endless Meal.

Looking for other orzo recipes? We love this orzo salad recipe from Giada De Laurentiis. Instead of boiling her orzo in water, she cooksO it in chicken broth until it is just perfectly al dente. Then, while the orzo cools, you make a fresh summery dressing of red wine vinegar, honey, lemon juice, mint and basil.

You can add whatever you like to your orzo salad. The recipe calls for red onions, tomatoes and garbanzo beans, but you can also add feta cheese and Greek olives or colorful bell peppers. If you want more protein, consider adding grilled shrimp or cooked chicken or tofu. Zucchinis, peas, or corn can also be lovely and nutritious additions that will feel just right for a summer picnic. Best of all, this orzo pasta salad is easy to make ahead and travels well, making it a shoo-in at your next barbecue.

