One man dead, another injured in Cascade County crash

Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 11, 2024

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cascade County on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It happened just after midnight near mile marker 261 of northbound Interstate 15, between Cascade and Ulm.

The collision involved a Ford pickup truck driven by a 22-year old man from Great Falls, and a GMC Sierra driven by a 58-year old man from Great Falls.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the younger man was driving south in the northbound lanes, and the older man was northbound.

The vehicles crashed head-on; the driver of the Sierra died at the scene. His name not yet been released. The MHP says that the man was wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year old man was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

