North Valley Food Bank seeks Montana artist for mural project

KALISPELL - Whitefish’s North Valley Food Bank is seeking a Montana artist to design and complete a mural inside the food bank’s free grocery store.

The mural will cover the area between the windows and coolers and the side wall toward the office.

The food bank is teaming up with KALICO Art Center in Kalispell to select an artist or team of artists for the project. The artist selected will be awarded $5,000 along with a paint stipend with painting take place before the end of August.

North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert said the theme of the mural should coincide with the food bank’s mission of building food security and strengthening community.

“We want it to be welcoming, we want people to feel like they’re walking into an actual grocery store and just feel like they’re in a good place to be, and art and food go well together,” said Albert.

The deadline to apply for the project is June 8.

