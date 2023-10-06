NHL's Coyotes, Scripps Sports land multi-year broadcast agreement

The National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes and Scripps Sports have agreed to a multi-year partnership to broadcast Coyotes games over the air.

In a deal announced Thursday, The E.W. Scripps Company will televise all non-national Coyotes games to some 3 million households in Arizona and Utah. The Coyotes join the Vegas Golden Knights as just the second NHL team to broadcast games over the air.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scripps Sports and provide free Coyotes games to our fans,” said Coyotes Owner, Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. “This is a major win for us to be able to increase our reach and continue to grow the great game of hockey in the desert. We are committed to winning, committed to the Valley, and committed to doing what’s best for our incredibly loyal and passionate fanbase.”

The deal comes just one day after Diamond Sports Net Arizona agreed to terminate its telecast rights agreement with the Coyotes. Diamond Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March after reporting a debt of $8.67 billion last fall.

All but one Coyotes game will be available over the air with an antenna on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2) — and channel 95 on COX cable. One game on Dec. 21 against the San Jose Sharks will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

“Scripps Sports looks forward to working with the Arizona Coyotes to showcase their exciting young team,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We believe the future of this team is bright, and we look forward to making the games available for all fans to enjoy.”

The Coyotes' broadcast team will remain responsible for production of the games, including pre-game and post-game coverage. Scripps, the official broadcast partner of the team, and the Coyotes will also co-produce a monthly half-hour "Club Insider" program that showcases the organization on and off the ice. That show will air on Scripps-owned stations KASW in Phoenix and KWBA in Tucson.

“This is an innovative collaboration that will ensure that all our great fans can watch Coyotes hockey on television for free and allows us to better connect with our incredible fans and fans-in-waiting,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez.

Arizona opens the NHL regular season on Oct. 13 against the New Jersey Devils.

