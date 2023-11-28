Your generosity can support your community this GivingTuesday

HELENA — This Tuesday is known as GivingTuesday. The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people are encouraged to donate to local organizations that support the community such as Helena Food Share, Rocky Mountain Development Council, Good Samaritan, and more.

Started in 2012, GivingTuesday is a great way to give back to the community and support local organizations that support the community.

Maggie Bornstein, Development Coordinator at United Way, says that donating to local non-profits and local organizations works to transform your own community in unique ways.

“Yeah, your neighborhood nonprofit is really on the pulse of what matters most and what is in greatest need in your community. We have locally relevant solutions that meet the needs of our specific communities by being local nonprofits. And so, it’s a really great way to shape your community and the outcomes in your community that you can see and feel by giving locally,” says Bornstein.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area works with over 30 different organizations that support, house, and feed those who may have fallen on hard times.

For example, one group they work with is Good Samaritan, which has proposed an emergency shelter for women and children for this upcoming winter.

“Folks at Good Samaritan have given out sleeping bags. They’ve given out materials to help keep people warm. But ultimately, we know they just need to be indoors, especially when it turns really cold. And so, providing this shelter will provide a very basic need,” says Buscher.

Jeff Buscher, Community Impact Coordinator at United Way and member of the working group for the emergency shelter, says that donating to Good Samaritan could provide the emergency shelter with food, clothing, rent money, and even more for the winter ahead.

“We are looking for builders to help us. We’ve got to remodel a bathroom, put a shower in, make it ADA-compliant. And that needs to happen before we can open. So, if there are any builders out there, folks that can help us with that remodel, contact us and we can put them to work,” says Buscher.

So, this upcoming Tuesday, if you feel so inclined, consider reaching out to your favorite local non-profit or organization and donate what you can.