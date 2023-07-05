Watch Now
Young girl found safe after becoming separated from family on Clark Fork River

A 10-year-old floater was found safe after being reported missing on the Clark Fork River in East Missoula.
Sha-Ron Found Floater
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 11:54:31-04

EAST MISSOULA - There were some tense moments on the afternoon of July 4, 2023, when a young girl fell out of her innertube while floating the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

The river rescue call came after a report of a 10-year-old girl who was lost in the river.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Sha-Ron fishing access in East Missoula.

Witnesses tell MTN News they heard from others that she was on a blue innertube, hit rapids, and became separated from the group.

Witnesses also say a family member was on a paddle board helping to look for her.

They said the young girl was found at around 4 p.m.

The girl was wearing a life jacket.

