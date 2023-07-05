Young girl found safe after becoming separated from family on Clark Fork River

EAST MISSOULA - There were some tense moments on the afternoon of July 4, 2023, when a young girl fell out of her innertube while floating the Clark Fork River near Missoula.
The river rescue call came after a report of a 10-year-old girl who was lost in the river.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Sha-Ron fishing access in East Missoula.
Witnesses tell MTN News they heard from others that she was on a blue innertube, hit rapids, and became separated from the group.
Witnesses also say a family member was on a paddle board helping to look for her.
They said the young girl was found at around 4 p.m.
The girl was wearing a life jacket.