CLANCY — Plans to reconstruct Park Lake Dam in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest have been in the works for years, but as of now, work hasn’t started. MTN viewer Joel asked what the status of the project is.

According to the US Forest Service, the project is currently out to bid with contractors, and work should start later this year - and it will be a lot of work.

Marian Davidson reports - watch the video here:

You Asked: What's the status of Park Lake Dam reconstruction?

“A lot of earth-moving,” US Forest Service civil engineer Reid Stovall said. “We’re going to have to remove the dam itself, get rid of the unacceptable materials, stabilize the foundation, this go-around we’re going to have to incorporate a little bit of seismic-resistant-type infrastructure, and then rebuild it.”

The reconstruction project has been in the works since an inspection observed increased seepage through the dam. The pool level was lowered, and work was done at the time to reduce the risk of dam failure.

“The seepage was observed in 2021,” Stovall said. “Then you start a series of geotechnical investigations—drilling, boring—to know exactly what we’re doing.”

There are some extra challenges when it comes to the Park Lake Dam project. First, the remote location in the mountains of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, and second, minimizing the impact on the ecosystem.

“Building an earthen dam in the mountains, you’re relying on native materials, soils to build a quality product,” Stovall said.

Stovall said reconstructing Park Lake Dam will be an expensive project, but there is no dollar figure on it just yet. There are also things that have to happen before construction work can start, like draining the water.

“We won’t be dewatering until after July 15 to allow biologists to come in and harvest those Arctic grayling,” Stovall said.

Park Lake will be shut down while work is happening. MTN will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

