You asked: What's the deal with the Headwaters Rest Area in Three Forks?

THREE FORKS — The Headwaters Rest Area in near the Interstate 90-Highway 287 interchange in Three Forks looks like it’s ready to open, but it is still closed. Multiple viewers wanted to know what is going on, so MTN found out.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation project webpage, the Headwaters Rest Area was built to replace the outdated rest area at the 19th Ave. interchange in Bozeman. Construction on the new rest area started in 2021 with a projected completion date of summer 2023.

MTN contacted MDT to find out why the rest area is still closed, despite being months past the projected opening date. The department’s public information officer at the time said, “MDT is working through the final details and hope to have the rest area opened in the near future.”

MTN asked what those final details include and if there is a timeline for the opening of the rest area. We were told “the final details involve the project completion and once the date is determined MDT will announce the opening.”

We did learn there was an issue with the rest area’s water system, but according to MDT that issue has been resolved and is not holding up the opening date.