Wales' Hennessey becomes first player to receive red card at World Cup 2022

As Wales took on Iran, soccer fans witnessed the first red card of the FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The New York Times reported that the moment happened in the 86th minute of a scoreless match when Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey raced out of his box to try to stop Iran star Mehdi Taremi. Instead, Hennessey missed the ball and collided with Taremi.

Initially, referees issued Hennessey a yellow card, but after they reviewed a replay, the ref overturned his original decision and issued the keeper a red card, Fox Sports reported.

This left Wales down a man and backup goalkeeper Danny Ward stepped in for Hennessey.

Iran went on to win the game 2-0 during stoppage time, with goals by Rouzbeh Cheshmi in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian three minutes later, Sports Illustrated reported.

Hennessey is the third goalie in the soccer tournament's history to receive a red card, Fox Sports said.

The other two goalies to receive one was Italy's Gianluca Pagliuca in 1994, and South Africa's Itumeleng Khune in 2010.