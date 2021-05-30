Woman reported missing out of Helena

A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office for 64-year-old Star Streets.

Streets is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Helena at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday being left at her van, a 1996 blue Ford Club Wagon E350 with Montana License plates 6-30960B.

She was last seen wearing green Capris, a green button-down shirt, brown hiking boots, and had a blue three-wheeled walker.

The advisory said Streets had mentioned possibly heading to Bozeman and may be with a small, white-with-black-spots rat terrier.

Streets suffers from dementia and gets easily confused, according to the advisory, and there is concern for her safety and well being.

Anyone with information on Star Streets is asked to call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at (406) 447-8235, or call 911.