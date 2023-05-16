Woman found dead in Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a woman was found dead in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

A news release from Yellowstone National Park says that park rangers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, about three miles south of Old Faithful.

Rangers found a man standing outside of a vehicle that had apparently been driven into a snowbank, and they found a deceased woman inside the car.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman pending notification of her family, and are working to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The man was arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

There is no word at this point whether or not the man is implicated in the woman's death; his name has not yet been released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for approximately 24 hours while the scene was processed and was reopened on Sunday evening.

The investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service (Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division), with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

We will update you if we get more information.



