Four new wildfires sparked along Highway 200 corridor in Sanders County

UPDATE 8:55 P.M. Sunday, August 17, 2025

CSKT Division of Fire Public Information Officer Rita Henderson tells MTN News there are a total of four wildfires burning along the Highway 200 corridor west of Dixon; 3 on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and one wildfire on state land.

Henderson says the three fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation include:

Magpie: 2.5 acres, 0% containment

Little Seepay: 5 acres, 0% containment

MM91: 110 acres, 0% containment

The Magpie fire is in mostly grass with crews actively suppressing the fire.

The Little Seepay fire is mostly in grass with brush and timber, crews are actively engaged in lining the fire.

The Mile Marker 91 fire has grown the largest and is pushing up the mountains in steep rocky terrain, north of the Flathead River. Firefighters are being supported by a helicopter and dozer to contain this fire.

Little Muddy road is closed.

The Knowles fire is burning on the border of state and reservation land and that fire is estimated at 250 acres.

There are no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

The public is asked to stay out of the area with fire apparatus using the highway as a main route.

This story will be updated once we get updates.

UPDATE: 6:05 P.M. Sunday August 17, 2025

Sanders County Fire officials report the fire is currently burning at an estimated 250 acres. A type 3 incident management team has been ordered.

First Report:

A new wildfire started along Highway 200 in the Knowles Creek area, outside of Paradise on Sunday afternoon. At around 5:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 20 acres.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Sanders County Fire Information Facebook post said that because of access difficulties, responding firefighters are crossing the Clark Fork River in boats.

They said resources from the Department of Natural Resources, the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District and the Superior Ranger District are on scene.

CSKT Division of Fire is also responding to the fire.

MTN News will continue updating as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Caroline Weiss