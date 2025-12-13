Engineers warn Lower Flower Creek dam could fail after recent flooding

LIBBY — Engineers are monitoring a diversion dam in Libby that could potentially fail after recent flood conditions compromised the structure.

The Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam has the potential for failure but is currently holding, according to information received by the City of Libby and Lincoln County Emergency Management Saturday.

Recent flooding may have compromised the dam's integrity, prompting officials to issue a warning to residents in areas that could be affected if the structure fails.

If the dam does fail, the resulting water flow could impact the notified area, emergency management officials said.

Residents who wish to relocate can contact 406-293-6295 for assistance.

TOWN HALL MEETINGS

There will be two town halls this weekend in Lincoln County for questions and answers regarding the flooding situations in Libby and Troy.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, there will be a town hall in Libby at the Dome Theater, 602 Mineral Ave. at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the town hall will be held at the Troy High School, 116 Missoula Ave at 1:00 p.m.

There are also zoom options available for both meetings.

Bottled water will be available for distribution at both meetings.