West Valley Fire and Rescue welcomes new chief

HELENA — West Valley Fire Rescue swore in their new Fire Chief Frank Dahlquist on Monday. Dahlquist takes over the department following the retirement of long-time Fire Chief Jerry Shepherd.

“This is an exciting time for West Valley Fire Rescue. To continue on with the strong legacy from Chief Shepherd and dedicated staff of Volunteer Firefighters that provide a critical service to their community, this is a great opportunity,” said Dahlquist Monday after taking his oath of office.

Dahlquist and family makes Helena their new home traveling from Monroe, WA. No stranger to volunteer departments and wildland firefighting, he started his career at Snohomish Fire & Rescue as a volunteer firefighter, hired at Eastside Fire & Rescue in Issaquah, WA, as well as a part-time firefighter at Getchell Fire in Snohomish County. Dahlquist was also a Washington State Fire Instructor for firefighters and company officers for the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy.

Dahlquist would like to emphasize the need for additional community responders. If you are interested in becoming a firefighter or EMT with West Valley Fire Rescue, you can contact them at WestValleyFireRescue@gmail.com or call the station at 417-9972.