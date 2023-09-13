HELENA — West Mont is celebrating 50 years of caring for Montanans with a birthday bash on Friday.

“West Mont started in 1973 as a home health agency and we’ve kind of evolved through the years,” said Ashleigh Heimbach, the President and CEO of West Mont.

For the last half-century, West Mont has served people in the community with developmental disabilities through employment opportunities, housing, medical care and more.

Rachel Fortunato

On Wednesday, September 13, the nonprofit celebrated their clients with a party at the carousel, before their big birthday bash this Friday from six to nine at the Helena airport.

The bash will feature a silent auction, a wall of wine and spirits and the viewing of the West Mont’s 50th anniversary documentary.

“There are several wonderful items that have been donated by members of the community, by our donors and by local businesses and will be auctioning those off to raise funds. The wall of wine and spirits is really fun. That’s a unique West Mont tradition,” said Janelle Egli, the Director of Development and Marketing at West Mont.

West Mont serves about 250 people a year. All funds raised will be used for health, safety and well-being initiatives that benefit clients.

“Look at the number of lives that we’ve touched and the amount of people we’ve been able to help successfully live in the community and experience life like everybody else,” said Jeff Elliott, the Residential Director at West Mont.

More information about the birthday bash can be found at westmonthelena.com.